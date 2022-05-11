Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.17. 37,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.32 and its 200 day moving average is $206.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.22 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

