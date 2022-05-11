Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $202,327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $164,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.70. 20,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,023. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $371.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

