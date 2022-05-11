Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gentherm by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 230.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 464,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,339,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.72. 344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,884. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.