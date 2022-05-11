Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 255,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,060,397. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

