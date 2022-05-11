Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.82. 71,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

