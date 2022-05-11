Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.90 and its 200 day moving average is $435.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $317.55 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

