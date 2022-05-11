Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,524 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after acquiring an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.26. 11,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

