Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,446. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.71 and its 200-day moving average is $242.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.47.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.