Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Humana by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $8.10 on Wednesday, hitting $440.90. 3,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

