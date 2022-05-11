Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of KRYS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.99.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 675.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

