Kuende Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (KUE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $151,807.02 and $11.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kuende Coin Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

