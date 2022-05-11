La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE LZB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. 468,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,748,000 after buying an additional 169,562 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

