Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,261 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lam Research worth $136,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $11.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,870. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

