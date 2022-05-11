Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.18.

Shares of TSE LB traded down C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.58. 79,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. Analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

