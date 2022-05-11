Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.01.

BABA stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,439,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,244,734. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

