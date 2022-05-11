Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 206 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,374,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,398,477 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46.

