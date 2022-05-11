Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.39. 11,363,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,955,917. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.74. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $129.11 and a 1 year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.