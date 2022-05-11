Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,333. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

