Lavaca Capital LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Marqeta makes up about 0.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of MQ stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,182,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,720. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

