Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,569 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of LexinFintech worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 80.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $411.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

