Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 153,702 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of FinVolution Group worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

FINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

FINV stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.15 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 26.49%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

