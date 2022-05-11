Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,177 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after buying an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

NYSE DFS opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

