Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

