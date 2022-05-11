Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,962 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Qorvo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.