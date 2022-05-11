Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 53,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Banner by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Banner by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banner by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BANR opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Banner Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.