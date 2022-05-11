LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $2.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.24. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.75. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.32 and a twelve month high of $163.33.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert purchased 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.