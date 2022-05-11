LegalZoom.com (LZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LZ opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $40.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $876,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

