Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,279,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,131,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

LEN opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

