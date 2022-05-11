Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.12

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.12 and last traded at $74.34, with a volume of 25671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

