Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.24

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 25486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,860 shares of company stock worth $815,983. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,877,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 329,091 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 230,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.