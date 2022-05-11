L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE LNFA remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Wednesday. 8,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,044. L&F Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNFA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in L&F Acquisition by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in L&F Acquisition by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

