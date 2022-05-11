LHT (LHT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $85,073.38 and $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001394 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006926 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

