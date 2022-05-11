Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LNNGY traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.58. 6,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.12. Li Ning has a one year low of $161.00 and a one year high of $348.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Ning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

