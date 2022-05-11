Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.48

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 56215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 51,736 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

