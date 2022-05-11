Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Up 2.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $112.74 and last traded at $112.74. 759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 225,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.75.

The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after buying an additional 29,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,463,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,010,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,402,000 after buying an additional 121,980 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.81.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

