Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Trading 2.7% Higher After Strong Earnings

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $117.63 and last traded at $117.63. 2,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,056,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.57.

The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

