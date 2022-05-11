Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.19

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 4140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $17,872,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $9,137,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 21.9% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,953,000 after buying an additional 655,823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,749,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 467,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 207.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 565,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 381,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

