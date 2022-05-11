Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

