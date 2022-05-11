Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 41,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,664,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

LILM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lilium by 86.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

