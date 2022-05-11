Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.55 Million

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $84.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.60 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $80.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $355.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $356.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $373.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 207,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,274. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 257,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 176.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 136,926 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 571.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

