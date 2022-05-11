Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $361.75.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Linde by 21.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Linde by 173.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,227,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Linde by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,370,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.45. 1,758,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,718. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.99. The company has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

