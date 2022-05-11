LINK (LN) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.66 Million

LINK (LN) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.07 or 0.00235608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $442.63 million and $4.66 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00526853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,859.66 or 1.87223366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032046 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.88 or 0.07344173 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000246 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

