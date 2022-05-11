Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of LQDT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 389,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $414.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,866,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 73.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,914,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

