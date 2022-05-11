Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $1,226.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.00710049 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,853.94 or 0.99715541 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 757,051,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.