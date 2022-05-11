Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,255 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $12,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock valued at $138,629,658. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

