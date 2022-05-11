loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Posts Earnings Results

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 40,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $643.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $796,500 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 18.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

