Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 346.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.15.

NYSE PSA traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $316.01. 28,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $269.55 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

