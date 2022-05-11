Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $20.35 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 369,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after buying an additional 90,309 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.55. 129,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

