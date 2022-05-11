Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $74.85. 249,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,375. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

