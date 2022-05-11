Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in PPL by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 726,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 293,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.88.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

